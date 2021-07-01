48th CES change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col Dennis Phillips, 48th Mission Support Group commander, passes the guidon of the 48th Civil Engineering Squadron to Lt. Col Edmund Spivak, 48th CES commander, during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 1, 2021. The passing of the guidon is a formal tradition that signifies the exchange of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2021 05:54
|Photo ID:
|6721619
|VIRIN:
|210701-F-TF632-0091
|Resolution:
|6709x5032
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
