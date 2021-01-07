U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Daniel Craig, outgoing 48th Civil Engineering Squadron, gives his final salute to the squadron before relinquishing command to Lt. Col Edmund Spivak, incoming 48th CES commander, during a ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 1, 2021. The ceremony was conducted to commemorate the passing of command for the 48th CES from Craig to Spivak. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

Date Taken: 07.01.2021
Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
This work, 48th CES change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker