    48th CES change of command ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    48th CES change of command ceremony

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Daniel Craig, outgoing 48th Civil Engineering Squadron, gives his final salute to the squadron before relinquishing command to Lt. Col Edmund Spivak, incoming 48th CES commander, during a ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 1, 2021. The ceremony was conducted to commemorate the passing of command for the 48th CES from Craig to Spivak. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2021 05:53
    Photo ID: 6721617
    VIRIN: 210701-F-TF632-0081
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    RAF Lakenheath
    Change of command
    48th CES

