731st Air Mobility Squadron Change of Command

Col. Christopher Kiser, 515th Air Mobility Operations Group commander, left, returns a salute to Lt. Col. Sabrina Winter, 731st Air Mobility Squadron incoming commander, during the change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 1, 2021. As the presiding officer, Kiser facilitated the transition of 731st AMS command by receiving the ceremonial guidon from the outgoing officer and presenting it to the incoming officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder)

