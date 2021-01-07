Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    731st Air Mobility Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    731st Air Mobility Squadron Change of Command

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Christopher Kiser, 515th Air Mobility Operations Group commander, left, returns a salute to Lt. Col. Sabrina Winter, 731st Air Mobility Squadron incoming commander, during the change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 1, 2021. As the presiding officer, Kiser facilitated the transition of 731st AMS command by receiving the ceremonial guidon from the outgoing officer and presenting it to the incoming officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder)

    TAGS

    Osan
    51 Fighter Wing
    Leading the Charge
    TeamOsan

