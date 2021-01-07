Col. Christopher Kiser, 515th Air Mobility Operations Group commander, left, presents Lt. Col. Ryan Murray, 731st Air Mobility Squadron outgoing commander, with the Meritorious Service Medal during the change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 1, 2021. Edmunds earned the Meritorious Service Medal for his conduct as the 731st AMS commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 03:41 Photo ID: 6721587 VIRIN: 210701-F-MB310-1002 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 14.5 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 731st Air Mobility Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Nicholas Alder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.