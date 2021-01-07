Lt. Col. Ryan Murray, 731st Air Mobility Squadron outgoing commander, right, shares a congratulatory fist bump with Lt. Col. Sabrina Winters, 731st AMS inbound commander, during the change of command at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 1, 2021. With the passing of the guidon, Winters begins her tenure as the commander of the 731st AMS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 03:42 Photo ID: 6721589 VIRIN: 210701-F-MB310-1005 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 14.03 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 731st Air Mobility Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Nicholas Alder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.