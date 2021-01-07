Lt. Col. Ryan Murray, 731st Air Mobility Squadron outgoing commander, right, shares a congratulatory fist bump with Lt. Col. Sabrina Winters, 731st AMS inbound commander, during the change of command at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 1, 2021. With the passing of the guidon, Winters begins her tenure as the commander of the 731st AMS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2021 03:42
|Photo ID:
|6721589
|VIRIN:
|210701-F-MB310-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.03 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 731st Air Mobility Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Nicholas Alder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT