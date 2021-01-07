731st Air Mobility Squadron Change of Command

Col. Christopher Kiser, 515th Air Mobility Operations Group commander, left, presents Lt. Col. Sabrina Winter, with the 731st Air Mobility Squadron guidon during the change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 1, 2021. This act marks the official beginning of Winters command of the 731st AMS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder)

Date Taken: 07.01.2021