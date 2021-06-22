8 FW changes of command

Col. Robert Bartlow, 8th Mission Support Group commander, presents the ceremonial guidon to Maj. Kristina Eclevia during the 8th Force Support Squadron assumption of command at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 22, 2021. Eclevia, 8th Force Support Squadron incoming commander, assumed command of the 8th FSS from the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Gina Schneider. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)

