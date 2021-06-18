8 FW changes of command

Col. Robert Bartlow, 8th Mission Support Group commander, presents the ceremonial guidon to Maj. Dawn Pieper during the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron change of command at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2021. Pieper, 8th LRS incoming commander, assumed command of the 8th LRS from the outgoing commander, Maj. Kenneth Negron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

