    8 FW changes of command

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Robert Bartlow, 8th Mission Support Group commander, presents the ceremonial guidon to Maj. Dawn Pieper during the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron change of command at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2021. Pieper, 8th LRS incoming commander, assumed command of the 8th LRS from the outgoing commander, Maj. Kenneth Negron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2021 00:56
    Ceremony
    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan
    Wolf Pack
    Change of Command
    8 FW

