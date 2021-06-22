Col. Todd Wydra, 8th Maintenance Group commander, presents the ceremonial guidon to Maj. Kathryn Damron during the 8th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron change of command at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 22, 2021. Damron, 8th AMXS incoming commander, assumed command of the 8th AMXS from the outgoing commander, Maj. Tim Doster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 00:56 Photo ID: 6721523 VIRIN: 210624-F-TE443-044 Resolution: 5050x3502 Size: 2.38 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8 FW changes of command [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.