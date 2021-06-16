8 FW changes of command

Col. Lynn Savage, 8th Operations Group commander, presents the ceremonial guidon to Lt. Col. Christopher High during the 35th Fighter Squadron change of command at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2021. High, 35th FS incoming commander, assumed command of the 35th FS from the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Thomas Nelson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)

