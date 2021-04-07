210704-N-VP310-0308 ODESA, Ukraine (July 4, 2021) Vice Adm. Gene Black, commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet and other distinguished visitors in Odesa, Ukraine during Exercise Sea Breeze 2021, July 4, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Richard Hoffner/Released)

