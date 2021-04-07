210704-N-VP310-0258 ODESA, Ukraine (July 4, 2021) Ukrainian sailors perform wreath laying ceremony onboard the Ukrainian navy Island-class patrol boat Starobilsk (P191) in Odesa, Ukraine during Exercise Sea Breeze 2021, July 4, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by the U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthens maritime security and peace in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Richard Hoffner/Released)

Date Taken: 07.04.2021 Date Posted: 07.04.2021 Photo ID: 6720520 VIRIN: 210704-N-VP310-0258 Location: ODESA, UA This work, Sea Breeze 2021, by PO1 Richard Hoffner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.