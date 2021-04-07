Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea Breeze 2021 [Image 20 of 24]

    Sea Breeze 2021

    ODESA, UKRAINE

    07.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Hoffner 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210704-N-VP310-0258 ODESA, Ukraine (July 4, 2021) Ukrainian sailors perform wreath laying ceremony onboard the Ukrainian navy Island-class patrol boat Starobilsk (P191) in Odesa, Ukraine during Exercise Sea Breeze 2021, July 4, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by the U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthens maritime security and peace in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Richard Hoffner/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2021
    Date Posted: 07.04.2021 17:53
    Photo ID: 6720520
    VIRIN: 210704-N-VP310-0258
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 8.75 MB
    Location: ODESA, UA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea Breeze 2021 [Image 24 of 24], by PO1 Richard Hoffner, identified by DVIDS

    BlackSea
    SIXTHFLT
    Hoffner
    ExerciseSeaBreeze
    SB21
    SeaBreeze21

