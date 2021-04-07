210704-N-VP310-0328 ODESA, Ukraine (July 4, 2021) Oleksiy Neizhpapa, Commander of the Ukrainian Navy and Cmdr. John D. John, U.S. commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) in Odesa, Ukraine during Exercise Sea Breeze 2021, July 4, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Richard Hoffner/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2021 Date Posted: 07.04.2021 17:52 Photo ID: 6720519 VIRIN: 210704-N-VP310-0328 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 7.16 MB Location: ODESA, UA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sea Breeze 2021 [Image 24 of 24], by PO1 Richard Hoffner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.