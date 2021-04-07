Ukrainian Navy Day

210704-N-DO281-1989 ODESA, Ukraine (July 4, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, is greeted by Vice Adm. Gene Black, commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, right, as he boards the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), during a ship tour as part of Exercise Sea Breeze 2021, July 4, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

