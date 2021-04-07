210704-N-DO281-1640 ODESA, Ukraine (July 4, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gives an award to a Ukrainian Sailor during the Ukrainian Navy day part of Exercise Sea Breeze 2021, July 4, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

