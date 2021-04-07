Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ukrainian Navy Day [Image 9 of 17]

    Ukrainian Navy Day

    ODESA, UKRAINE, ODESA, UKRAINE

    07.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trey Fowler 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210704-N-DO281-1941 ODESA, Ukraine (July 4, 2021) Vice Adm. Gene Black, commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, passes through side boys during a tour of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) as part of Exercise Sea Breeze 2021, July 4, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2021
    Date Posted: 07.04.2021 09:23
    Location: ODESA, UKRAINE, ODESA, UA
    SB21

