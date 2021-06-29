Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea Breeze 2021 Marine Training [Image 8 of 8]

    Sea Breeze 2021 Marine Training

    UKRAINE

    06.29.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210629-M-JQ356-2003 OLESHKY SANDS, Ukraine (June 29, 2021) A Mi-8 Ukrainian helicopter takes off from Oleshky Sands after the opening ceremony of the land portion of exercise Sea Breeze, June 28, 2021, in Oleshky Sands, Ukraine. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2021
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021 12:46
    Photo ID: 6713744
    VIRIN: 210629-M-JQ356-2003
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: UA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea Breeze 2021 Marine Training [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jacqueline Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ukraine
    2d MARDIV
    BlackSea
    ExerciseSeaBreeze
    SB21
    SeaBreeze2021

