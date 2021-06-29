Sea Breeze 2021 Marine Training

210629-M-JQ356-2003 OLESHKY SANDS, Ukraine (June 29, 2021) A Mi-8 Ukrainian helicopter takes off from Oleshky Sands after the opening ceremony of the land portion of exercise Sea Breeze, June 28, 2021, in Oleshky Sands, Ukraine. Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise cohosted by U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)

