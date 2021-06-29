210629-M-JQ356-1084 OLESHKY SANDS, Ukraine (June 29, 2021) - U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division observe a lesson from Ukrainian soldiers on the AK-74 weapon system at a range in a nondisclosed location during Exercise Sea Breeze 21 on June 29, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze 21 brings together military units from over thirty nations to cultivate and strengthen relations and techniques as warfighting organizations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2021 12:46
|Photo ID:
|6713734
|VIRIN:
|210629-M-JQ356-1084
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|UA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sea Breeze 2021 Marine Training [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jacqueline Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
