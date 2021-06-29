Sea Breeze 2021 Marine Training

210629-M-JQ356-1084 OLESHKY SANDS, Ukraine (June 29, 2021) - U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division observe a lesson from Ukrainian soldiers on the AK-74 weapon system at a range in a nondisclosed location during Exercise Sea Breeze 21 on June 29, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze 21 brings together military units from over thirty nations to cultivate and strengthen relations and techniques as warfighting organizations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)

