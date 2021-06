Sea Breeze 2021 Marine Training

210629-M-JQ356-1114 OLESHKY SANDS, Ukraine (June 29, 2021) - Ukrainian Soldier Senior Soldier Yurii Nezhinetz shows U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division rifle techniques with the AK-74 weapon system in a nondisclosed location during Exercise Sea Breeze 21 on June 29, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze 21 brings together military units from over thirty nations to cultivate and strengthen relations and techniques as warfighting organizations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)

