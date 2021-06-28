Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF Brown Meets German Lt. Gen. Gerhartz [Image 8 of 8]

    CSAF Brown Meets German Lt. Gen. Gerhartz

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2021

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. shakes hands with Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, chief of the German air force, after a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., June 28, 2021. Brown and Gerhartz discussed force modernization and partnership between their military branches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021 11:03
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF Brown Meets German Lt. Gen. Gerhartz [Image 8 of 8], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

