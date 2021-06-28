CSAF Brown Meets German Lt. Gen. Gerhartz

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. shakes hands with Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, chief of the German air force, after a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., June 28, 2021. Brown and Gerhartz discussed force modernization and partnership between their military branches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

Date Taken: 06.28.2021