CSAF Brown Meets German Lt. Gen. Gerhartz

Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, chief of the German air force, presents a gift to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. after a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., June 28, 2021. Gerhartz and Brown discussed force modernization and partnership between their military branches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

