CSAF Brown Meets German Lt. Gen. Gerhartz

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. poses with Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, chief of the German air force, after a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., June 28, 2021. Brown and Gerhartz discussed force modernization and partnership between their military branches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|06.28.2021
|06.29.2021 11:03
|6713465
|210628-F-LE393-0193
|3000x2400
|1.5 MB
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|2
|0
