Naval Support Activity, Lakehurst, centennial attendees cut a cake at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 25, 2021. The ceremony took place at Hangar No. 1, the first major facility built at Lakehurst and previously housed helium-filled dirigibles. Today, the hangar is home to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training and improves sailor’s general knowledge of launching aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.29.2021 08:01 Photo ID: 6713170 VIRIN: 210625-F-HS026-1153 Resolution: 3804x2536 Size: 1.41 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Lakehurst centennial celebrates heritage [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Azaria Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.