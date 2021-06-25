Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Lakehurst centennial celebrates heritage [Image 2 of 3]

    NSA Lakehurst centennial celebrates heritage

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria Foster 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Capt. Bill Sherod, Naval Support Activity Lakehurst commander, speaks during a centennial celebration at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 25, 2021. The ceremony took place at Hangar No. 1, the first major facility built at Lakehurst and previously housed helium-filled dirigibles. Today, the hangar is home to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training and improves sailor’s general knowledge of launching aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021 08:00
    Photo ID: 6713169
    VIRIN: 210625-F-HS026-1035
    Resolution: 3278x2185
    Size: 955.67 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Lakehurst centennial celebrates heritage [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Azaria Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Lakehurst centennial celebrates heritage
    NSA Lakehurst centennial celebrates heritage
    NSA Lakehurst centennial celebrates heritage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSA Lakehurst centennial celebrates heritage

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    New Jersey

    McGuire Air Force Base

    Navy

    U.S. Navy

    USAF

    NJ

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    McGuire AFB

    centennial

    United States Navy

    Lakehurst

    JBMDL

    Joint Base MDL

    NSA Lakehurst

    Naval Suppir Activity

    TAGS

    New Jersey
    McGuire Air Force Base
    United States Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT