NSA Lakehurst centennial celebrates heritage

U.S. Navy Capt. Bill Sherod, Naval Support Activity Lakehurst commander, speaks during a centennial celebration at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 25, 2021. The ceremony took place at Hangar No. 1, the first major facility built at Lakehurst and previously housed helium-filled dirigibles. Today, the hangar is home to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training and improves sailor’s general knowledge of launching aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)

