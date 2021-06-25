NSA Lakehurst centennial celebrates heritage

Naval Support Activity, Lakehurst, centennial attendees stand for the national anthem at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 25, 2021. The Naval Air Station, Lakehurst, was commissioned in June 1921. Today the unit, now known as NSA, Lakehurst, continues to be at the forefront of naval aviation, research, development and fleet support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)

