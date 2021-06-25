NSA Lakehurst centennial celebrates heritage

One hundred years ago, the Naval Air Station, Lakehurst, was commissioned in June 1921. Today the unit, now known as Naval Support Activity, Lakehurst, continues to be at the forefront of naval aviation, research, development and fleet support.



Joint Base MDL members recognized NSA Lakehurst’s heritage and current capabilities during a centennial celebration, June 25.



“Lakehurst is instrumental to our National Defense,” said U.S. Navy Capt. William Sherrod, NSA Lakehurst commander. “What happens here matters. I feel fairly confident that the unique contributions that Lakerhurst provides to JB MDL and to our nation's defense is going to preserve our ability to ensure we have the Navy that our nation needs. As well as the Joint Force needed to fight and defeat our adversaries and to protect our democracies and freedoms around the world.”



The ceremony took place at Hangar No. 1, the first major facility built at Lakehurst and previously housed helium-filled dirigibles. Today, the hangar is home to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training and improves sailor’s general knowledge of launching aircraft.



The significant history of NSA, Lakehurst, dates as far back as 1928, when it became America’s first international airport. Additionally, Lakehurst K-Ship blimps were instrumental as America entered World War II in 1929. These blimps protected the East Coast, the Caribbean, South America, Newfoundland, and the Mediterranean by signaling warnings of German U-Boat submarines.



Regardless of the evolution of time, NSA Lakehurst's aviation mission continues to thrive, emphasizing the testing and evaluation of aircraft systems.



“[Lakehurst’s] ability to support and sustain the fleet rests on one-hundred years of heritage… heritage that reflects the values of a great service,” said Warrick James, 87th Air Base Wing historian. “Countless men and women have called, and will continue to call, Lakehurst home. Every day these sailors, their mission partners, and their families will…continue to thrive.”

