U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, 36th Wing commander, offers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 29, 2021. Sloane presided over the 36th Mission Support Group change of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2021 01:28
|Photo ID:
|6712864
|VIRIN:
|210629-F-ZP572-1029
|Resolution:
|4573x2898
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Herndon takes command of the 36 MSG [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT