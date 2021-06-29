Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Herndon takes command of the 36 MSG [Image 6 of 7]

    Herndon takes command of the 36 MSG

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GUAM

    06.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, 36th Wing commander, offers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 29, 2021. Sloane presided over the 36th Mission Support Group change of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2021
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021 01:28
    Photo ID: 6712864
    VIRIN: 210629-F-ZP572-1029
    Resolution: 4573x2898
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Herndon takes command of the 36 MSG [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Herndon takes command of the 36 MSG
    Herndon takes command of the 36 MSG
    Herndon takes command of the 36 MSG
    Herndon takes command of the 36 MSG
    Herndon takes command of the 36 MSG
    Herndon takes command of the 36 MSG
    Herndon takes command of the 36 MSG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Guam

    Andersen AFB

    36th Wing

    36 MSG

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    Change of Command
    36th Wing
    36 MSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT