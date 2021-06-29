Herndon takes command of the 36 MSG

U.S. Air Force Col. Jasin Colley, 36th Mission Support Group outgoing commander, is awarded the Legion of Merit from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, 36th Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 29, 2021. Sloane passed the 36th MSG guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Herndon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

