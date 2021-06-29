Herndon takes command of the 36 MSG

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, 36th Wing commander, gives the “key to the city” to U.S. Air Force Col. Jasin Colley, 36th Mission Support Group outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 29, 2021. Cooley was the 36th MSG commander for the past two years, and will be heading to Offut AFB.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

