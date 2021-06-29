Herndon takes command of the 36 MSG

U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Herndon, 36th Mission Support Group incoming commander, offers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 29, 2021. Herndon came to the 36th MSG from Ramstein, Germany where he served as the Association of African Air Forces secretary general. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

