USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

210627-N-DW158-1197 ARABIAN SEA (June 27, 2021) - An F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the “Royal Maces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, launches from the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during flight operations in the Arabian Sea, June 27.The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

