    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 5 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

    ARABIAN SEA

    06.27.2021

    Photo by Seaman Gray Gibson 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210627-N-DW158-1165 ARABIAN SEA (June 27, 2021) - Sailors check a catapult for debris on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during flight operations in the Arabian Sea, June 27. The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 21:12
    VIRIN: 210627-N-DW158-1165
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by SN Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    5th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 5

