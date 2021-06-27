USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

210627-N-DW158-1029 ARABIAN SEA (June 27, 2021) - Sailors push back arresting gear on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during flight operations in the Arabian Sea, June 27. The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

