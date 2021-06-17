Fuelers get exceptional training experience at drop zone

A student ground guide gets set to direct a vehicle during the Quartermaster Field Training Exercise exercise June 17 at McLaney Drop Zone. The Soldier was one of a number of petroleum supply specialists there participating in the Quartermaster School event testing technical and tactical skills learned throughout the 92F Petroleum Supply Specialist Course. Normally, the event would take place at the Military-in-the-Field complex limited by space. For the training at McLaney, students convoyed to the site – an additional training segment providing students with a procedural familiarization – and set up their vehicles according to a scenario. Additionally, they were provided with a training bonus – the use of a Black Hawk helicopter as an aircraft refueling prop. Although no fuel was used in the training, it all added to the realism only a hand-on training experience could provide, said 1st Sgt. Jeron Thompson, Victor Co., 262nd QM Battalion. “This is definitely more realistic,” he said. “These Soldiers were able to get hands-on the equipment, have fun and build the camaraderie and teamwork required to complete the mission.” (photo by T. Anthony Bell).

