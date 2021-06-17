Fuelers get exceptional training experience at drop zone

Staff Sgt. Bernard Hudgison helps Pvt. Jaelyn Belew from Uniform Company, 262nd Quartermaster Battalion, as she completes a mock fuel drill for a Black Hawk helicopter during a QM Field Training Exercise June 17 at Fort Lee’s McLaney Drop Zone. It was a unique training event because aircraft aren’t always available to allow Petroleum Supply Specialist Course students to practice on actual operating equipment. (U.S. Army photo by T. Anthony Bell)

