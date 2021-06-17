Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuelers get exceptional training experience at drop zone [Image 3 of 4]

    Fuelers get exceptional training experience at drop zone

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Bernard Hudgison helps Pvt. Jaelyn Belew from Uniform Company, 262nd Quartermaster Battalion, as she completes a mock fuel drill for a Black Hawk helicopter during a QM Field Training Exercise June 17 at Fort Lee’s McLaney Drop Zone. It was a unique training event because aircraft aren’t always available to allow Petroleum Supply Specialist Course students to practice on actual operating equipment. (U.S. Army photo by T. Anthony Bell)

