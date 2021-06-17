Soldiers from the 262nd Quartermaster Battalion watch as a Black Hawk helicopter lands at Fort Lee’s McLaney Drop Zone during a Quartermaster Field Training Exercise June 17. The students demonstrated the procedures for refueling the aircraft without actual fuel. (U.S. Army photo by T. Anthony Bell)

Date Taken: 06.17.2021
Date Posted: 06.28.2021
Location: US
This work, Fuelers get exceptional training experience at drop zone [Image 4 of 4], by Terrance Bell