    Fuelers get exceptional training experience at drop zone [Image 2 of 4]

    Fuelers get exceptional training experience at drop zone

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Soldiers from the 262nd Quartermaster Battalion watch as a Black Hawk helicopter lands at Fort Lee’s McLaney Drop Zone during a Quartermaster Field Training Exercise June 17. The students demonstrated the procedures for refueling the aircraft without actual fuel. (U.S. Army photo by T. Anthony Bell)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 13:38
    This work, Fuelers get exceptional training experience at drop zone [Image 4 of 4], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    92f
    ait
    quartermaster
    culmination exercise
    cascom
    Fort-Lee-News-2021

