    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    167th Airlift Wing supports Civil Air Patrol's Tri-Wing Encampment [Image 3 of 4]

    167th Airlift Wing supports Civil Air Patrol's Tri-Wing Encampment

    MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. George Fay, a pilot with the 167th Airlift Wing, discusses aviation career paths with Cadet Lt. Col. Greggor Hines, a cadet commander for the Tri-Wing Encampment hosted by Maryland Wing Civil Air Patrol (CAP) at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Md., June 24, 2021. The 167th Airlift Wing supported the CAP event by providing static aircraft tours of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. Tri-Wing Encampment helps cadets learn more about careers in aerospace and military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 13:28
    Photo ID: 6711985
    VIRIN: 210624-Z-RR598-1001
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 7.27 MB
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 167th Airlift Wing supports Civil Air Patrol's Tri-Wing Encampment [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Timothy Sencindiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    West Virginia Air National Guard
    WVANG
    167th AW
    167th Airlfit Wing
    Civial Air Patrol
    Tri-Wing Encampment

