167th Airlift Wing supports Civil Air Patrol's Tri-Wing Encampment

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. George Fay, a pilot with the 167th Airlift Wing, discusses aviation career paths with Cadet Lt. Col. Greggor Hines, a cadet commander for the Tri-Wing Encampment hosted by Maryland Wing Civil Air Patrol (CAP) at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Md., June 24, 2021. The 167th Airlift Wing supported the CAP event by providing static aircraft tours of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. Tri-Wing Encampment helps cadets learn more about careers in aerospace and military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)

