U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Timothy Segreti, a loadmaster with the 167th Airlift Wing, shows Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadets participating in Tri-Wing Encampment, where the emergency life rafts are mounted inside a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Md., June 24, 2021. The 167th Airlift Wing supported the CAP event by providing a static aircraft tour. Tri-Wing Encampment helps cadets learn more about careers in aerospace and military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 13:28
|Photo ID:
|6711986
|VIRIN:
|210624-Z-RR598-1008
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|6.68 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 167th Airlift Wing supports Civil Air Patrol's Tri-Wing Encampment [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Timothy Sencindiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT