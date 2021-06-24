U.S. Air Force 1st Lieutenant Trevor Whittington, a pilot with the 167th Airlift Wing, shows a Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadet participating in Tri-Wing Encampment, the instrument panel of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Md., June 24, 2021. The 167th Airlift Wing supported the CAP event by providing a static aircraft tour. Tri-Wing Encampment helps cadets learn more about careers in aerospace and military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Major Stacy Gault)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 13:28
|Photo ID:
|6711983
|VIRIN:
|210624-Z-VZ081-1004
|Resolution:
|5882x3921
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 167th Airlift Wing supports Civil Air Patrol's Tri-Wing Encampment [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Stacy Gault, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT