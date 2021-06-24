U.S. Air Force 1st Lieutenant Trevor Whittington, a pilot with the 167th Airlift Wing, shows a Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadet participating in Tri-Wing Encampment, the instrument panel of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Md., June 24, 2021. The 167th Airlift Wing supported the CAP event by providing a static aircraft tour. Tri-Wing Encampment helps cadets learn more about careers in aerospace and military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Major Stacy Gault)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 13:28 Photo ID: 6711983 VIRIN: 210624-Z-VZ081-1004 Resolution: 5882x3921 Size: 3.24 MB Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 167th Airlift Wing supports Civil Air Patrol's Tri-Wing Encampment [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Stacy Gault, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.