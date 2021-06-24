167th Airlift Wing supports Civil Air Patrol's Tri-Wing Encampment

Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadets participating in Tri-Wing Encampment hosted by the Maryland wing CAP, enter a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Md., June 24, 2021. The 167th Airlift Wing supported the CAP event by providing a static aircraft tour. Tri-Wing Encampment helps cadets learn more about careers in aerospace and military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)

