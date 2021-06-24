Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    167th Airlift Wing supports Civil Air Patrol's Tri-Wing Encampment [Image 2 of 4]

    167th Airlift Wing supports Civil Air Patrol's Tri-Wing Encampment

    MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadets participating in Tri-Wing Encampment hosted by the Maryland wing CAP, enter a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Martin State Airport, Middle River, Md., June 24, 2021. The 167th Airlift Wing supported the CAP event by providing a static aircraft tour. Tri-Wing Encampment helps cadets learn more about careers in aerospace and military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 13:28
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 167th Airlift Wing supports Civil Air Patrol's Tri-Wing Encampment [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Timothy Sencindiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    West Virginia Air National Guard
    WVANG
    167th AW
    167th Airlfit Wing
    Civial Air Patrol
    Tri-Wing Encampment

