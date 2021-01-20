Dr. Carl Zaboly, 30th Space Wing Veterinary Treatment Clinic veterinarian performs a checkup on a personally owned animal January 1, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The addition of Zaboly to the veterinary clinic team has expanded clinic hours to allow for more privately owned animals to be seen. The veterinary clinic services both military working dogs and horses as well as privately owned animals for base personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 11:46 Photo ID: 6711790 VIRIN: 210120-F-IZ563-1033 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 8.27 MB Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIF., CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VAFB Welcomes new veterinarian [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Hanah Abercrombie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.