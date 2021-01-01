VAFB Welcomes new veterinarian

Photo By Airman 1st Class Hanah Abercrombie | Dr. Carl Zaboly, 30th Space Wing Veterinary Treatment Clinic veterinarian performs a...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Hanah Abercrombie | Dr. Carl Zaboly, 30th Space Wing Veterinary Treatment Clinic veterinarian performs a checkup on a personally owned animal January 1, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The addition of Zaboly to the veterinary clinic team has expanded clinic hours to allow for more privately owned animals to be seen. The veterinary clinic services both military working dogs and horses as well as privately owned animals for base personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie) see less | View Image Page

The Vandenberg Air Force Base Veterinary Treatment Facility gained a new veterinarian.



Dr. Carl Zaboly became the base’s lead vet in October, working on both military working animals and privately owned animals for base personnel.



“I never expected when I was going through vet school that I’d be working with military working animals here,” said Zaboly. “For me this is a dream.”



After graduating vet school at Ohio State University in 1987, Zaboly gained experience working with large and small animals ranging from racehorses to working police dogs, perfectly equipping him for the variety of animals at VAFB.



“No two days look the same at our clinic,” said Zaboly. “Since I’ve been here, a typical day can range from appointments with personal owned animals to looking over anything that comes up with one of the military working dogs or military working horses.”



Zaboly’s addition has allowed the high tempo clinic to expand their availability and capabilities in order to care for more privately owned animals and better support the needs of the VAFB community. They have expanded their hours to 8 a.m.- 3 p.m., Monday- Friday.



“We are happy to have Dr. Zaboly as our new veterinarian treatment facility officer in charge,” said Army Staff Sgt. Jann Latayan, VAFB Veterinarian NCO in charge. “His 30 plus years of veterinarian experience will benefit the VAFB community.”



For more information on the Vandenberg Veterinary Clinic, please call (805)-606-3019.