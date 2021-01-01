Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VAFB Welcomes new veterinarian

    VAFB Welcomes new veterinarian

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIF., CA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2021

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Harrower 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    The Vandenberg Air Force Base Veterinary Treatment Facility gained a new veterinarian.

    Dr. Carl Zaboly became the base’s lead vet in October, working on both military working animals and privately owned animals for base personnel.

    “I never expected when I was going through vet school that I’d be working with military working animals here,” said Zaboly. “For me this is a dream.”

    After graduating vet school at Ohio State University in 1987, Zaboly gained experience working with large and small animals ranging from racehorses to working police dogs, perfectly equipping him for the variety of animals at VAFB.

    “No two days look the same at our clinic,” said Zaboly. “Since I’ve been here, a typical day can range from appointments with personal owned animals to looking over anything that comes up with one of the military working dogs or military working horses.”

    Zaboly’s addition has allowed the high tempo clinic to expand their availability and capabilities in order to care for more privately owned animals and better support the needs of the VAFB community. They have expanded their hours to 8 a.m.- 3 p.m., Monday- Friday.

    “We are happy to have Dr. Zaboly as our new veterinarian treatment facility officer in charge,” said Army Staff Sgt. Jann Latayan, VAFB Veterinarian NCO in charge. “His 30 plus years of veterinarian experience will benefit the VAFB community.”

    For more information on the Vandenberg Veterinary Clinic, please call (805)-606-3019.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2021
