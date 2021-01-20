Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VAFB Welcomes new veterinarian [Image 2 of 3]

    VAFB Welcomes new veterinarian

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIF., CA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hanah Abercrombie 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    Dr. Carl Zaboly, 30th Space Wing Veterinary Treatment Clinic veterinarian, and U.S. Army Specialist Omar Arenas, 30th Space Wing vet technician, perform a checkup on a personally owned animal January 1, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Dr. Carl Zaboly brings with him over 30 years of veterinary experience to include veterinary experience to include working at racetracks and with police dogs across the country. The veterinary clinic services both military working dogs and horses as well as privately owned animals for base personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie)

    veterinarian

