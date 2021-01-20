VAFB Welcomes new veterinarian

Dr. Carl Zaboly, 30th Space Wing Veterinary Treatment Clinic veterinarian, and U.S. Army Specialist Omar Arenas, 30th Space Wing vet technician, perform a checkup on a personally owned animal January 1, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Dr. Carl Zaboly brings with him over 30 years of veterinary experience to include veterinary experience to include working at racetracks and with police dogs across the country. The veterinary clinic services both military working dogs and horses as well as privately owned animals for base personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie)

