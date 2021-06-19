Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR and Kosovo community members unite for river cleanup [Image 5 of 5]

    KFOR and Kosovo community members unite for river cleanup

    MITROVICA, KOSOVO

    06.19.2021

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Arta Ibishi Citaku, a resident from South Mitrovica/Mitrovicë who helped organize volunteers, speaks with fellow volunteers during a community cleanup in MitrovicaMitrovicë, Kosovo, on June 19, 2021. Over 40 people volunteered to help with the cleanup, including U.S. Soldiers and Swiss Armed Forces Soldiers and residents from both North and South Mitrovica/Mitrovicë. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Cole Barbee)

    KFOR and Kosovo community members unite for river cleanup

    NATO
    Cleanup
    KFOR
    Regional Command-East
    Connecticut Army National Guard
    Multiethnic Cooperation

