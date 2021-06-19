KFOR and Kosovo community members unite for river cleanup

Arta Ibishi Citaku, a resident from South Mitrovica/Mitrovicë who helped organize volunteers, speaks with fellow volunteers during a community cleanup in MitrovicaMitrovicë, Kosovo, on June 19, 2021. Over 40 people volunteered to help with the cleanup, including U.S. Soldiers and Swiss Armed Forces Soldiers and residents from both North and South Mitrovica/Mitrovicë. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Cole Barbee)

