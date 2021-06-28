Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR and Kosovo community members unite for river cleanup

    MITROVICA, KOSOVO

    06.28.2021

    Courtesy Story

    KFOR Regional Command East

    MITROVICA/MITROVICË, Kosovo - U.S. and Swiss soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, along with residents of North and South Mitrovica/Mitrovicë, worked together to clean up trash near a bridge on June 19.

    Over 40 people helped clean and bring the communities together. The event demonstrated the commitment and effort it took by everyone to cooperate to work toward a better and cleaner community.

    Cleaning trash encouraged collaboration between multiethnic groups and environmental responsibility, said 1st Lt. Umberto Lusso, a Soldier with the Swiss Armed Forces and officer in charge of the RC-E Kilo 2 Liaison
    Monitoring Team.

    Alongside residents of Mitrovica/Mitrovicë was the Center for Lifelong Learning Lighthouse, a non-governmental organization which focuses on combating social and economic problems through lifelong learning.

    “This was the first multiethnic event and cleanup on the bridge in the last four years I’ve lived here,” said Stefan Kalaba, a member of the NGO.

    A cleanup of this size takes time to plan and many volunteers to come together from both communities.

    “We breathe the same air, we walk the same grass, and we are all equal,” said Arta Ibishi Citaku, one of the organizers of the cleanup and resident of South Mitrovica/Mitrovicë. “I sent emails, posted flyers and reached
    out to fellow community members to gain volunteers in helping to assist with the cleanup.”

    U.S. Soldiers who recently arrived at Camp Bondsteel to support KFOR’s aviation task force also volunteered to help, giving them an early opportunity to get out and see the local area.

    “We want to make a difference any way we can and help support the local population,” said Sgt. Jose Bustamante, a Manchester, Connecticut, native and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist with the 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation Regiment, Connecticut Army National Guard.

    The cleanup concluded with several volunteers planting new trees along a part of the river.

