KFOR and Kosovo community members unite for river cleanup

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, and local residents carry trash bags along a bridge in Mitrovica/Mitrovicë, Kosovo, on June 19, 2021. Over 40 people volunteered to help with the cleanup, including U.S. Soldiers and Swiss Armed Forces Soldiers and residents from both North and South Mitrovica/Mitrovicë. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Cole Barbee)

