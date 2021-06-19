KFOR and Kosovo community members unite for river cleanup

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, and local residents carry trash bags along a bridge in Mitrovica/Mitrovicë, Kosovo, on June 19, 2021. Over 40 people volunteered to help with the cleanup, including U.S. Soldiers and Swiss Armed Forces Soldiers and residents from both North and South Mitrovica/Mitrovicë. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Cole Barbee)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 08:29
|Photo ID:
|6711432
|VIRIN:
|210619-A-KS612-988
|Resolution:
|3296x2277
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|MITROVICA, ZZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
