3rd Infantry Division Soldiers redeploy from Korea

A U. S. Army Soldier and Family member reunites as the 3rd Infantry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team returns to Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 27, following a nine-month deployment to South Korea. The Raider Brigade was one of the first in the Army to resume major training events and deploy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, developing procedures adopted across the Army in order to maintain mission readiness and global commitments to allies and partners.

Date Taken: 06.27.2021