3rd Infantry Division Soldiers redeploy from Korea

A U. S. Army Soldier and Family members reunite as the 3rd Infantry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team returns to Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 27, following a nine-month deployment to South Korea. The Raider Brigade was one of the first in the Army to resume major training events and deploy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, developing procedures adopted across the Army in order to maintain mission readiness and global commitments to allies and partners.
|06.27.2021
|06.27.2021 21:29
|6711041
|210627-A-DP764-010
|4241x2827
|6.25 MB
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|1
|0
