Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers redeploy from Korea [Image 6 of 12]

    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers redeploy from Korea

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class John P. Lam, a maintenance supervisor assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, reunites with a Family member on Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 27, following a nine-month deployment to South Korea. The Raider Brigade was one of the first in the Army to resume major training events and deploy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, developing procedures adopted across the Army in order to maintain mission readiness and global commitments to allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.27.2021 21:30
    Photo ID: 6711046
    VIRIN: 210627-A-DP764-008
    Resolution: 5082x3388
    Size: 7.39 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers redeploy from Korea [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers redeploy from Korea
    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers redeploy from Korea
    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers redeploy from Korea
    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers redeploy from Korea
    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers redeploy from Korea
    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers redeploy from Korea
    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers redeploy from Korea
    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers redeploy from Korea
    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers redeploy from Korea
    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers redeploy from Korea
    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers redeploy from Korea
    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers redeploy from Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Fort Stewart
    3rd ID
    redeploy
    Dogface Soldier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT