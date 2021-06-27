3rd Infantry Division Soldiers redeploy from Korea

U.S. Army Soldiers of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division salute the national colors during the national anthem as part of a redeployment ceremony on Cottrell Field on Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 27, following the brigade’s nine-month deployment to South Korea. The Raider Brigade was one of the first in the U.S. Army to resume major training events and deploy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, developing procedures adopted across the Army in order to maintain mission readiness and global commitments to allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull)

